Where to Recycle Your Christmas Tree in San Diego

As Christmas celebrations have ended, gifts are unwrapped, and holiday decorations are being stored, the City of San Diego will offer multiple recycling locations for San Diegans to recycle their trees.

The Environmental Services Department will begin collecting Christmas trees at their drop-off sites from December 26 through January 23.

Waste Management-serviced customers may also conveniently recycle their trees by placing trees on the curb for collection on their regular greenery recycling day. Residents are asked to cut trees over four feet in length in half. Tree pick-up will begin on residents' normally scheduled collection day Dec. 26 through Jan. 8.

Seventeen convenient and free tree drop-off sites will be available to residents without green waste cart services.

Carmel Valley - Carmel Valley Recreation Center, 3777 Townsgate Drive (lower parking lot)

- Carmel Valley Recreation Center, 3777 Townsgate Drive (lower parking lot) Encanto - Cielo Drive at Woodman Street

- Cielo Drive at Woodman Street Golden Hill - Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive

- Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive Logan Heights - Memorial Recreation Center, 2902 Marcy Ave.

- Memorial Recreation Center, 2902 Marcy Ave. Miramar - Miramar Greenery Recycling at Miramar Landfill, 5180 Convoy St. (accepts trees throughout the year)

- Miramar Greenery Recycling at Miramar Landfill, 5180 Convoy St. (accepts trees throughout the year) Mission Bay - SeaWorld Drive at Pacific Highway

- SeaWorld Drive at Pacific Highway Mountain View - Ocean View Boulevard at 40th Street (north side)

- Ocean View Boulevard at 40th Street (north side) Oak Park - Chollas Lake, 6350 College Grove Drive (Gloria Mesa parking lot)

- Chollas Lake, 6350 College Grove Drive (Gloria Mesa parking lot) Ocean Beach - Robb Field Recreation Center, 2525 Bacon St.

- Robb Field Recreation Center, 2525 Bacon St. Otay Mesa/Nestor - Montgomery Waller Community Park (lower parking lot, southeast corner of Palm Avenue and Beyer Boulevard)

- Montgomery Waller Community Park (lower parking lot, southeast corner of Palm Avenue and Beyer Boulevard) Pacific Beach - Kate Sessions Memorial Park, corner of Mount Soledad Road and Loring Street

- Kate Sessions Memorial Park, corner of Mount Soledad Road and Loring Street Rancho Bernardo - Rancho Bernardo Recreation Center, 18448 West Bernardo Drive

- Rancho Bernardo Recreation Center, 18448 West Bernardo Drive Rancho Peñasquitos - Canyonside Recreation Center, 12350 Black Mountain Road

- Canyonside Recreation Center, 12350 Black Mountain Road San Diego State University - Parking lot 17 off Alvarado Road

- Parking lot 17 off Alvarado Road Scripps Ranch - Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive

- Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive Tierrasanta - Tierrasanta Community Park, 11220 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. (pool parking lot)

- Tierrasanta Community Park, 11220 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. (pool parking lot) University City - Standley Community Park (parking lot), 3585 Governor Drive

Trees are asked to be stripped of ornaments, lights and tree stands and all other decorations before being dropped off. Regular trees and those flocked with snow will be accepted. No artificial trees or other items will be allowed to be dumped.

Christmas trees will be accepted during daylight hours only.

The recycled Christmas trees will be turned into mulch that residents will be able to use for their own gardens.