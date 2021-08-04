Hit-and-Run Driver Who Struck National City Police Officer Turns Himself in

A 27-year-old man turned himself in Wednesday after striking and injuring a National Police City officer and driving away Tuesday night.

The collision happened at 7:05 p.m. as the officer entered his parked vehicle in the 700 block of National City Boulevard, the National City Police Department said in a statement released late Tuesday night.

The statement said the officer "sustained injuries" and was taken to a hospital for treatment -- but did not provide any details on his condition or the nature of his injuries. Nor did it say whether the officer was getting into his private vehicle or a police vehicle.

According to witnesses and video surveillance, the hit-and-run car continued southbound on National City Boulevard before turning west onto West 8th Street and then entered the 5 Freeway heading north, police said.

Early Wednesday, Santiago Ortega walked into the National City Police Department and turned himself in. The vehicle involved in the collision has been located and secured as evidence, officials said.

Ortega will be booked into county jail on one count of felony hit and run, National PD said.