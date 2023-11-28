Hit-and-run driver in Hyundai Ioniq killed pedestrian crossing Utah Street in North Park: SDPD

Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help identifying a motorist involved in a fatal hit-and-run in North Park.

A vehicle struck 42-year-old Stephen Debow of Del Mar at about 7:15 p.m. last Tuesday as he was crossing the street in the 4000 block of Utah Street, just south of Polk Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Following the impact, the motorist continued driving to the south and left the area, the SDPD reported.

Debow was pronounced dead at a Hillcrest hospital six days later.

Based on broken-off car components left behind at the site of the accident — including a driver's-side trim piece and a side mirror — investigators believe the involved vehicle was a 2017 to 2022 Hyundai Ioniq.

Police have no description of the driver.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.