‘Higher Than Average' Fire Potential is Threatening San Diego County

There’s a drought, there’s the heat, and soon there will also be the Santa Ana winds.

“This is the critical time of year for us, going into September, October, November, December,” said Cal Fire Captain Thomas Shoots. “[We have a] higher than average potential for a large devastating wildfire.”

Capt. Shoots spoke with NBC 7 outside the new Fire Station 79 on top of Palomar Mountain.

“It’s hard being on a mountaintop where it’s going to take a while to get resources in,” said Shoots.

He said that’s why the County of San Diego and the state have invested millions to protect against wildfires.

“You need to have that response really quickly,” he said as he walked toward the new fire station.

The new station replaced a decades-old cabin that was used as a fire station until this year. Shoots said the new station is far more comfortable for firefighters who stay on the mountaintop for weeks at a time. It’s also better equipped to allow faster response times by firefighters.

“This mountain could certainly burn. It has plenty of brush, plenty of grass and trees that will burn,” he explained.

“It is a constant concern,” said Francisco Valdovinos, who is the general manager of the Palomar Mountain General Store. “We had a little spell of warm days and we’re just a little too warm.”

Valdovinos said he appreciates the investment made to protecting Palomar Mountain. Shoots said it’s just one of the latest physical additions to the Cal Fire/San Diego County Fire force.

"Just recently, Fox Fire Center is going to be our hand crew hub,” Shoots said, pointing down the mountain.

“Mount Laguna has a new station,” he added. “We have a new station building down there in Otay Mesa.”

That’s in addition to a record number of Cal Fire employees on staff as San Diego County enters this critical time of year.

“They (residents) deserve the best care and we’re working to give it to them,” Shoots concluded.