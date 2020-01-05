High Wind Warning, Wind Advisory To Go in Effect

What to Know NE 20-30 mph gusts to 50 mph

Temperatures warm up west of the mountains

Colder and less windy by Wednesday

A high wind warning and a wind advisory will go into effect from 6 p.m. Sunday until noon on Tuesday for our mountains and inland valleys, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

High pressure over Utah will drive in an offshore flow (Santa Ana) leading to very strong winds over our mountains and inland valleys and a brief warm-up west of the mountains, NBC 7’s Meteorologist Llarisa Abreu said.

Here is the latest forecast map for the peak wind gusts Sunday night through Monday night (but most peak winds are likely Monday morning). We do project local spots to exceed 70 MPH (mostly below Cajon Pass, in the Santa Ana Mtns, and in the San Diego County mtns). #cawx pic.twitter.com/1jVOaGZTEW — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 5, 2020

Abreu said winds will be strongest Sunday night through Monday morning peaking anywhere between 25-35 mph; wind gust can clock in at 50-60 mph in some spots.

The high wind warning will make driving conditions difficult for high profile vehicles on Interstate 8 through the mountains, on Highway 78 from Ramona to Julian, and on Highway 94 from Jamul to Campo, NWS said.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, NWS said.

Winds will slowly diminish by Tuesday night. Wednesday winds will be calmer, and temperatures will be significantly cooler as an onshore flow returns, Abreu said.