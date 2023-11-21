High-Wind Warning Continues in San Diego County

More heavy breezes in several areas of San Diego County are expected Tuesday, creating dangerous driving conditions.

The National Weather Service issued a high-wind warning effective until 2 p.m. Tuesday in the downtown San Diego, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee, Poway and mountain areas.

Each #SantaAnawind event differs by strength, duration and prevailing wind direction but this map shows clearly the common wind corridors that are affected in stronger events such as today #socal #cawx pic.twitter.com/vi5VNnE8d9 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 21, 2023

In low-lying areas, wind speeds could reach up to 15 to 25 mph with individual gusts of about 50 mph, the NWS said. Meanwhile, San Diego mountains could see winds around 25 to 35 mph, with individual gusts of about 55 mph.

The #SantaAnawinds this morning blowing at the office as they descend down the San Diego mountains towards the coast in waves #cawx pic.twitter.com/V8PxDBOrGJ — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 21, 2023

Forecasters said inland valley areas will see highs in the upper 70s, while coastal cities are likely to see highs around the upper 60s to low 70s. Mountain were expected to be in the low 50s to low 60s.

"Travel will be hazardous, especially for high-profile vehicles on highways and interchanges," the NWS reported.

The NWS advised the public to use caution when driving in the areas under warning.