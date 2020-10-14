High School Students Robbed at Gunpoint on La Mesa Roadside

A pair of young thieves, one armed with a handgun, robbed three Grossmont High School students Wednesday on a roadside near the campus.

The victims were walking in front of a Shell gas station on the 9600 block of Murray Drive in La Mesa about 12:45 p.m. when the robbers drove up in a blue Nissan Sentra, according to police.

After pulling to a stop in a driveway, the driver got out of the car and demanded money from the students while a second youth sitting in the front passenger seat pointed a gun at them, Sgt. Dan Herrin said.

After stealing cash from two of the victims, the thieves drove off to the west.

The students described the robbers as men in their mid-to-late teens. The victims told police the driver had a mustache and "groomed" eyebrows, and his passenger had wavy black hair with light-colored tips and was wearing a long-sleeved orange shirt. There appeared to be at least one other passenger in the car with them, Herrin said.

The school principal sent out a letter to students and parents detailing the robbery that occurred also saying a similar incident occurred with two different male students east of the District Office, in El Cajon on El Cajon Boulevard.

"As a precautionary measure, please ensure that your child does not travel to or from school alone. It is always best to walk with a buddy or a group of friends," advised Daniel Barnes, Grossmont High School principal.

The school will work with La Mesa Police Department to investigate all reports. Extra patrol checks will be conducted by law enforcement in the area, Barnes said.

If you see someone in the neighborhood who matches the suspect's description, please notify the La Mesa Police Department at (619) 667-1400 or contact Officer Darrow, the Grossmont High School Resource Officer at (619) 668-6074.