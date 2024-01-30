High school student arrested after threatening to shoot Rancho Bernardo High School

A high school student has been arrested after police say the teen threatened to shoot up Rancho Bernardo High School.

San Diego Police confirmed to NBC 7 that the Rancho Bernardo High School campus is safe and has been swept for any explosive devices. SDPD plans to have officers on campus all morning as a precaution.

Police received several reports saying the suspected teen told several students Friday that they planned a shooting at the school on Tuesday, Jan. 30, SDPD said.

Police took out a gun violence restraining order at a house located on the 1100 block of Avenida Sivrita, just blocks away from the school. The teen was arrested and taken to juvenile hall early Tuesday.

While serving the restraining order, detectives found several multiple unregistered, un-serialized firearms; manufacturing supplies to make ghost guns (both rifles and handguns) as well as a large number of explosives and rocket-propelled grenades.

San Diego Police took the images of the large number of explosives and several RPG’s found at the home.

The father, 45-year-old Neil Anders was also subsequently arrested and booked into San Diego County jail on several charges. Police refer to the dad as a "doomsday" prepped-style person.

Officers say the wife and other children were home at the time. They were allowed to leave during the arrest.

NBC 7 reached out to Poway Unified for a statement but has not heard back.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.