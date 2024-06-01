San Diego beaches

High bacteria levels at these San Diego County beaches prompt water contact closures

By City News Service

water contact closure san diego county news center
Courtesy of San Diego County News Center

San Diego County health officials have released an updated water contact closure and advisory list Saturday for county beaches.

Water contact closures are in place at these San Diego County beaches

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- Coronado Shoreline, ocean shoreline at Avenida Lunar;

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

-- Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from north Carnation to south Avenida Lunar;

-- Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacost Drive to north of Carnation Avenue;

-- Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

Local

Things to Do in San Diego 23 hours ago

Things to do this weekend: North Park Music Festival, Freestyle Reunion and more

San Diego May 29

LIST: Roads closed this weekend for 2024 Rock ‘n' Roll San Diego Marathon

Toxic Tide: The sewage crisis at the border

Water contact advisories are in place at these San Diego County beaches

Additionally, water contact advisories have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- La Jolla, Children's Pool;

-- La Jolla, Cove Beachline;

-- San Diego Bay, Tidelands Park Shoreline;

-- Mission Bay, Campland Beachline;

-- Mission Bay, Fanuel Park -- 150' east and west;

-- Mission Bay, Fiesta Island -- Northwest Shoreline;

-- Mission Bay, North Cove -- Vacation Isle - 150' each side of the southern drain;

-- Mission Bay, North Bonita Cove -- 150' on either side of the restroom complex;

-- Mission Bay, South Crown Point -- 150' north and south of drain near restrooms.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

San Diego beachesSan Diego County
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us