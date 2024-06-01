High bacteria levels at these San Diego County beaches prompt water contact closures

San Diego County health officials have released an updated water contact closure and advisory list Saturday for county beaches.

Water contact closures are in place at these San Diego County beaches

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- Coronado Shoreline, ocean shoreline at Avenida Lunar;

-- Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from north Carnation to south Avenida Lunar;

-- Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacost Drive to north of Carnation Avenue;

-- Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

Water contact advisories are in place at these San Diego County beaches

Additionally, water contact advisories have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- La Jolla, Children's Pool;

-- La Jolla, Cove Beachline;

-- San Diego Bay, Tidelands Park Shoreline;

-- Mission Bay, Campland Beachline;

-- Mission Bay, Fanuel Park -- 150' east and west;

-- Mission Bay, Fiesta Island -- Northwest Shoreline;

-- Mission Bay, North Cove -- Vacation Isle - 150' each side of the southern drain;

-- Mission Bay, North Bonita Cove -- 150' on either side of the restroom complex;

-- Mission Bay, South Crown Point -- 150' north and south of drain near restrooms.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.