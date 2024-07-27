High bacteria levels cause water contact closures at these San Diego County beaches

Several San Diego County beaches were closed Saturday because of high bacteria levels, according to county health officials.

San Diego County beaches with water contact closures

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- Coronado Shoreline, Avenida Lunar;

-- Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from north Carnation to south Avenida Lunar;

-- Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacoast Drive to north of Carnation Avenue;

-- Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

County of San DIego Here's what the different Beach Water Management Tiered Systems mean, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality. (County of San Diego)

San Diego County beaches with water contact advisories

Additionally, water contact advisories were issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- La Jolla, Children's Pool;

-- Mission Bay, Comfort Station at Leisure Lagoon swim area;

-- Mission Bay, North Cove; and

-- Vacation Isle, 150 feet each side of the southern drain.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at sdbeachinfo.com.