Watch Hideout’s New Video for ‘Picture Falling’

Cults offshoot Hideout, featuring Soda Bar co-owner Cory Stier on drums and San Diego native (now New York City resident) Gabe Rodriguez, have released a new music video for their song "Picture Falling."

It's their first new single since the 2017 release of their sophomore album, "So Many Hoops/So Little Time," which dealt with much of the grief surrounding Rodriguez' life at the time.

Vocalist Scarlett Stephenson-Connolly, who sang on a lot of Hideout's second album, makes a return appearance on "Picture Falling" -- as a vocalist, an actress and also a co-director of the music video.

According to Rodriguez’s own words in Stereogum's premiere of the video, "'Picture Falling' is about 'the moment before panic kicks in. The thoughts and feelings right before the wave of paranoia washes over you. What brings you to that place? Politics? Love? Once it takes hold nothing else seems to matter. The song doesn’t leave you with desperation, but rather invites you to explore the fear -- to take hold and laugh along the wild ride.'"

Watch the new music video from Hideout below.

Look out for a local Hideout show in the near future, as Stier tends to put on a big holiday show at Soda Bar every year.

Rutger Ansley Rosenborg has been an Associate Editor at NBC SoundDiego since 2016. Find out more here, or contact him here.