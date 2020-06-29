Hernandez Hideaway Restaurant Cleared to Reopen After Shutdown

The Hernandez Hideaway restaurant in Escondido is allowed to reopen after being shut down by health officials for its failure to comply with the county's Public Health Order, a county spokesperson said Monday.

The restaurant was shut down last Thursday after its owner, Rick Stevens, allegedly refused to follow the county's order, which allows restaurants to reopen dine-in service amid the coronavirus pandemic only if certain safety measures are followed, like social distancing and requiring face masks.

"Hernandez Hideaway is clear to reopen. They have agreed to follow state restaurant reopening guidelines. This includes their commitment to use facial coverings and ensure social distancing. They are required to post their plan for their patrons to see," a statement from the county said.

On Thursday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department served an immediate closure order at the restaurant on behalf of the County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA).

The closure order details four alleged incidents since May 29 in which deputies or the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) observed a lack of social distancing, sanitation and facial covering protocols at the restaurant at 19320 Lake Drive.

When the DEH responded to a complaint at the restaurant on June 23, owner Rick Stevens allegedly "admitted that he was not compliant and stated he will continue to operate without these COVID preventative measure and will not require staff to wear face coverings."

Hernandez Hideaway was deemed an imminent health and safety risk and health hazard, according to the HHSA, and was ordered to close immediately.

Shortly after deputies arrived at the restaurant, a man who identified himself as Stevens showed up and he was served the order to close within 30 minutes.

Tensions eventually blew over and Stevens could be heard yelling at deputies to leave his property.

"You're not on the right side of this. You guys suck. You 'ought to be ashamed of yourself," he told deputies as he led them out the front door. Another person wearing an apron appeared to be recording the conversation on a cell phone.

When an NBC 7 reporter approached Stevens and another woman outside, they said they were served with an order to close the restaurant, but claimed the restaurant was adhering to social distancing and face covering mandates.

Testimony from former customers backed up the county's claim that safety measures weren't being followed.

“I was the only one with any mask on last time I went over there and actually got ridiculed by another patron for having a mask on. I’m not going to do that. I’m not going to submit myself to that,” said nearby resident Kelli Stiles.

The same sentiment was shared by several reviewers on Yelp.

Among the comments: “No one was wearing a face mask,"... “server was not wearing a mask,”... bartender “gave me flack for wearing a mask,”... “owner boldly stated the only mask they would wear was a Halloween mask.”

(Warning: Graphic language) The Owner of the Hernandez Hideaway is seen arguing with the San Diego County Sheriff's deputies who served him an immediate closure order.

Hernandez Hideaway is the second restaurant shut down by the county since dine-in service was phased into the county's reopening plan.

El Prez in Pacific Beach was closed the day after dine-in service returned after videos surface showing "egregious" non compliance.

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher talks about how county public health officials shut down PB bar and restaurant El Prez for failing to comply with reopening safety measures.