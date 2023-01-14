Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Predicted for Saturday's Storm in San Diego County

Cloudy skies welcomed San Diegans Saturday morning ahead of the Pacific Storm that's expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds.

"By noon, the system will break through into San Diego and the system will start to produce widespread rain," NBC 7's meteorologist Brooke Martell said.

A series of Pacific Storm systems are expected to bring periods of rain and mountain snow through Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Heavy rain will continue off and on throughout Saturday and well into the evening.

This storm system has also triggered multiple advisories and watches.

A coastal flood watch is in place until 10 p.m.

A flood Watch for the entire county is in place from 6 p.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Sunday.

A wind advisory for the coast and inland valleys is in place from 7 p.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Sunday. At the mountains and deserts a wind advisory from 4 p.m. Saturday until 2 p.m. Sunday.

A high surf advisory until 10 p.m. Saturday.

The big waves could cause coastal flooding and bluff erosion, like the last one, which sent waves over the seawall in Mission Beach and into beachside properties. They also battered the Ocean Beach Pier and closed it indefinitely. This round of high surf could add to the damage.

The projected rainfall amounts between the two systems:

For the coast and inland valleys: 1-2''

For the mountains: 2-6''

For the deserts: Around 0.50''

We dry out Sunday morning ahead of more rain Sunday night, which will bring more rain, mountain and gusty winds Sunday night and Monday.

A winter weather advisory will be in place for the mountains during the next system. Snow accumulation could range from 2-5'', Martell said.

The weather for the rest of the week is forecast to be dry, according to the NWS.