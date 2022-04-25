forecast

Heat is On: What to Expect From This Weather Warm-Up

Monday was expected hottest day this week for areas west of the mountains

By Christina Bravo and Associated Press

File photo of the sun on a hot day.
Getty Images

If you thought Sunday was hot, San Diego, Monday will be even hotter.

A ridge of high pressure is creating a brief heat wave in Southern California, according to the National Weather Service.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said temperatures will be around 15 degrees above average for this time of year with some parts of San Diego County possibly seeing record-breaking temperatures

Monday was expected hottest day this week for areas west of the mountains, while the deserts are expected to reach peak heat on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

While Santa Ana winds are present, they are not expected to be strong. The mountains could see wind gusts of 25 miles per hour, Parveen said.

San Diego will rapidly cool down after that, and a large low-pressure system may bring wet and chilly conditions as soon as Thursday, Parveen said, but expect a sunny and warm weekend.

A dry winter left California’s snowpack well below average but storms began showing up this month, including one that brought significant snowfall to the Sierra Nevada and rain elsewhere last week. The snowpack remains below average but the storms have helped.

This article tagged under:

forecastheat waveheat
