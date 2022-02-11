Heat Advisory Extended Through Weekend, But Rain Chance Forecasted for Soon After

Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue to heat up the region with an extended heat advisory, but those opposed to the increased temps can look forward to cooler conditions and even the possibility of rain next week.

The National Weather Service (NWS) extended its heat advisory through 6 p.m. Sunday for the coast and inland valleys. Initially, it was set to expire on Thursday, but the stubborn heat seems to be here to stay.

This is going to sound like a broken record, but it'll be hot again today, Saturday and Sunday. We may also break a few records. 🌞 But winter returns on Tuesday when it will be much colder. #cawx pic.twitter.com/Iu8DBQJ7jb — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 11, 2022

NBC 7

“Across the weekend, temperatures near the coast will range from mid-to-low 80s and the inland valleys will be ranging from about the upper 80s to near the mid-90s,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

On Thursday, a few San Diego County communities had record-breaking heat and that trend is expected to continue through the weekend. The region’s broken records are as followed:

Oceanside Harbor – new record of 88 degrees

Vista – new record of 91 degrees

Escondido –new record of 89 degrees



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

It was a hot one today! 🥵♨️🌶️ Here are the record high temps that we recorded today, check it out. #CAwx #SantaAnaWinds pic.twitter.com/P4fRsRpmKq — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 11, 2022

Unlike previous days, Santa Ana winds are expected to be calmer. NWS’ wind advisory expired Thursday since conditions are forecasted to be milder.

“The breeze will just be around 20 mph,” Parveen said. “It’s not going to be as high as it was yesterday, so at least those stronger Santa Ana winds are going to back off a bit.”

Those who favor colder temps are in luck since as quick as this warm-up arrived is just how soon it leave, as well. Cooler conditions are expected to greet the region early next week, and they may even be accompanied by some wet weather.

“After the weekend, we’re going to cool down,” Parveen said. “By Tuesday, we have a chance for maybe some showers. That’s part of a cold front that will move through and cool us down a lot.”