Hartfield Leads Toreros Past Hofstra

After trailing most of the first half, USD took control thanks to a combined 44 points from Hartfield and Calcaterra.

By Associated Press

Braun Hartfield vs Hofstra
USD Athletics

Braun Hartfield and Joey Calcaterra combined for 44 points as San Diego took control in the second half to beat Hofstra 79-69 on Wednesday night.

Hartfield was 10 of 18 from the floor for 25 points while pulling down 12 rebounds. Calcaterra scored 19 points while dishing out five assists. Both nailed three 3-pointers. Marion Humphrey added 11 points for San Diego (3-5), which halted a three-game skid with the win.

Calcaterra drained a deep 3 in the final seconds of the first half and the Toreros trailed 40-36. He hit another trey early in the second half to give the Toreros a 46-43 lead. San Diego remained out front but could not pull away until the final minutes when Calcaterra nailed his last 3-pointer for a 65-59 advantage with 3:38 left.

Local

Chollas Creek 56 mins ago

$3.5M Awarded for New Chollas Creek Watershed Trail

Mt. Hope 3 hours ago

Shooting in Mt. Hope Kills 1, Suspects on the Run

Eli Pemberton finished with career-best 30 points and eight rebounds for Hofstra (4-3).

Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us