San Diego County

Hantavirus Discovered in San Diego County Deer Mice

While this is the first detection of hantavirus in the region this year, the virus is not uncommon in San Diego County, officials said

By City News Service

deer mouse hantavirus
San Diego County Communications Office

Two deer mice collected during routine vector surveillance activities in Boulevard -- a census-designated place near Manzanita in southeastern San Diego County -- have tested positive for hantavirus, county environmental health officials announced Wednesday.

While this is the first detection of hantavirus in the region this year, the virus is not uncommon in San Diego County, officials said. In 2020, 25 rodents collected in routine monitoring by County Vector Control tested positive for hantavirus.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

There is no cure or vaccine for hantavirus and it can potentially cause deadly infections in people. People can be exposed to hantavirus when wild rodents shed it in their urine, feces and saliva, the matter dries and is stirred into the air where people can breathe it in.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: San Diego Has 1M+ People Fully Vaccinated, About Halfway to Goal

Gaslamp Quarter 3 hours ago

Gaslamp Mass Shooting Suspect Scheduled to Face Judge

However, people are rarely exposed to the virus because the main carriers are wild rodents who prefer to live in the wild away from humans.

"If you find rodents in or near your home, do not touch the animals and refrain from sweeping up or vacuuming up after them," said Amy Harbert, director of the Department of Environmental Health and Quality. "Instead, use a wet-cleaning method to keep from breathing in the virus and getting sick."

Recommended wet cleaning methods include the use of bleach, disinfectants, rubber gloves and bags.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

San Diego CountyanimalsHantavirusRodentsdeer mice
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us