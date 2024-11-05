Gusty Santa Ana winds expected through Thursday for San Diego County mountains, valleys

Fire danger is expected to increase in the region due to another round of Santa Ana winds, according to the National Weather Service.

The dry, offshore winds will build throughout the day and peak Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. San Diego valleys will see gusts of 35 to 40 mph, with the strongest gusts in the eastern valleys. San Diego's mountains and some inland valley locations could see gusts of close to 50mph, NBC 7 Meteorologist Brooke Martell said.

Relative humidity will get down below 15% in some places and fuel moisture levels are critically low, despite getting the little rain last weekend. All of those factors will combine for severe fire danger, Martell said.

A Red Flag Warning is expected from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday for the inland valleys. A Red Flag Warning is also in effect for our mountains including Palomar Mountain from 3 p.m. Wednesday until 11 a.m. Friday.

Another round of gusty Santa Ana winds are expected tomorrow through Thursday. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from Wednesday through Thursday for most areas. Strong gusts and low humidity will lead to critical fire danger. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/1MeexLeghh — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 5, 2024

Winds will gradually weaken Thursday afternoon into Friday with lingering gusts of 35 to 45 mph possible Thursday night into Friday morning for our mountains, the NWS said.

Temperatures for Monday: