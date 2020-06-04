shooting

Gunman in Southcrest Shooting Sought: PD

The victim was conscious and breathing when first responders arrived at the scene

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Saving Bandelier
AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan

Police are searching for the gunman responsible for the shooting of a man early Thursday in Southcrest, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The violence was reported at 5:53 a.m. by a caller who told police her boyfriend was shot in the torso. Authorities said the victim was conscious and breathing when first responders arrived. He was taken to UC San Diego Health and the extent of his injuries is unclear.

Witnesses told police the gunman might have run into a nearby park. Investigators set up a perimeter in the immediate area, but were not able to locate the suspect. He was described as wearing all black with a black facial covering.

Local

San Diego County May 30

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County to Send Another Letter to Gov. Asking for Reopening Control

forecast 3 hours ago

Extreme Heat Expected Again in County Deserts, Cooling Arrives on Friday

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

shootingInvestigationsouthcrest
Coronavirus Pandemic George Floyd Protests Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us