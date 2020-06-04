Gunman in Southcrest Shooting Sought: PD

Police are searching for the gunman responsible for the shooting of a man early Thursday in Southcrest, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The violence was reported at 5:53 a.m. by a caller who told police her boyfriend was shot in the torso. Authorities said the victim was conscious and breathing when first responders arrived. He was taken to UC San Diego Health and the extent of his injuries is unclear.

Witnesses told police the gunman might have run into a nearby park. Investigators set up a perimeter in the immediate area, but were not able to locate the suspect. He was described as wearing all black with a black facial covering.

The investigation is ongoing.