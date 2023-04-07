Gunman in Lemon Grove Twins' Shooting Deaths Scheduled to be Sentenced

The man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing twin teenage girls in their Lemon Grove home in 2020 is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday.

Dwayne Edward Groves Jr. was convicted in the shooting deaths of 15-year-old Leah and Caira Christopher. The Helix High School students were killed on April 15, 2020 when Groves went to the girls’ home and opened fire on the teens, injuring two others during the violent process.

Joann Hoyt, the victims’ mother, was at the home along with two younger children and another adult at the time of the shooting.

"I grabbed the little kids and ran out the back because I knew I couldn't do anything for my daughters," the woman said.

Hoyt said Groves was an ex-boyfriend whom she had broken up with roughly a week and a half prior to the shooting. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) confirmed the gunman had a previous relationship with the victims’ mother.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing a woman come out of the home screaming that her children had been shot.

Following the shooting, Groves was found in the backyard of a home about three houses away from where the murders took place. SDSO said he initially refused to cooperate but eventually surrendered.

Groves is slated to be sentenced out of the East County Regional Center.