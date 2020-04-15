Authorities Urge Lemon Grove Residents to Lock Doors Due to ‘Critical Incident’

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) is urging Lemon Grove residents to stay inside and lock their doors as they respond to a "critical incident."

SDSO Tweeted just before 12:45 p.m. that residents should avoid the area of 7400 block of Central Avenue. Local sheriff deputies are working a "critical incident with a possible outstanding suspect," the department said.

It is unclear what that incident involves, but authorities urge residents to contact them if they see anyone suspicious.

No other information was available.

