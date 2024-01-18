Gulls reschedule games postponed by water main break at Pechanga Arena

In early January the San Diego Gulls had to postpone a pair of games because of a water main break at Pechanga Arena. On Thursday the team, along with the American Hockey League, announced the makeup dates.

The Gulls will host Bakersfield on Monday, March 4 and Wednesday, March 27. Both games will drop the puck at 7:00 p.m. Tickets for each game will be honored for the rescheduled date. Any fans who have tickets and are unable to attend are encouraged to contact the source where they bought the tickets to inquire about refunds or exchanges.

San Diego went through an awful stretch early in the season, losing 13 of their first 15 games. Seven of those losses were by one goal, suggesting the puck simply was not bouncing their way. Since then the worm has turned. The Gulls have won 60% of the time and with 39 games left in the regular season are on a pace to get themselves into the playoffs.

They're back on the ice on Saturday, January 20 in Abbotsford. San Diego's next home game is Tuesday the 23rd, also against the Canucks.