Group Attacks, Robs Street Vendor of Nearly $1K in Encanto: San Diego Police

A street vendor was robbed of nearly $1,000 when he was beaten by a group in Encanto on Tuesday.

The vendor, who spoke with Telemundo 20 (T20) about the harrowing ordeal, was on a route selling corn and tamales in the southeastern San Diego neighborhood when the attack took place. Police confirmed the robbery happened shortly after 5 p.m. near the intersection of 55th Street and Imperial Avenue.

"They showed me a $5 bill and they asked for some corn, and while I was preparing the corn, that's when he hit me,” the vendor, whose first name is Fernando, said.

SDPD

The South Bay native recalled the group acting a bit suspicious, he told T20.

"I noticed that they had their hands in their pockets like if they wanted to take something out,” the vendor said. “So, I took a step back and asked them, 'What's going on? I don't want any problems.' And that's when one person threw a punch at me."

Fernando said he took several blows to the head while he begged the assailants to stop.



"They were kicking me, and they stepped on my head,” he said. “And I saw that another one was going to hit me."

The street vendor suffered several bruises and cuts on his arms and head. When the group finally stopped striking him, they grabbed a bag that was attached to his hip and ran off. In the bag, Fernando had more than $900 and a wallet that contained important documents. Police added that the attackers also stole his phone.

Surveillance footage from a nearby structure partially captured the assault, which remains under investigation.

The San Diego Police Department said the group of attackers consisted of two men and a woman. One man wore blue shorts and a gray hoodie, the second man whore black shorts and a gray hoodie. A description of the woman involved was not available.

Anyone with information on the robbery is encouraged to contact SDPD’s Southeastern Division at (619) 527-3500.