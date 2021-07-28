Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks Fresh Start for Bank Burned Down in La Mesa Riot

More than a year after a bank was burned to the ground during riots that took place after civil unrest in La Mesa, a groundbreaking ceremony will be held for a new one as the community continues to rebuild and heal.

A new Union Bank branch will be constructed at the site where the old one once stood before it was destroyed the night of May 30, 2020, when riots followed a day of peaceful protest in La Mesa.

Community members took a stand against the controversial, on-camera arrest of Amaurie Johnson by La Mesa Police Officer Matt Dages and the in-custody killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Protesters chanted against racial injustice and police brutality and as the evening progressed, so did the tension between participants and police officers.

Looters took advantage of the escalating atmosphere that night and broke into local businesses, vandalized buildings and even set some on fire – including a Union Bank and nearby Chase Bank.

Today is the groundbreaking for @UnionBank La Mesa. The bank was destroyed and set on fire last year following civil unrest. Meanwhile, there is a criminal investigation ongoing for those responsible for the arson. https://t.co/2m1Ymvi0Lo @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/ve1Li5Zvff — Melissa Adan (@MelissaNBC7) July 28, 2021

Agents with the San Diego FBI field office said two San Diego men were arrested in connection to the arson – 19-year-old Jacob King and 33-year-old Ricky Bernard Cooper. King was booked on charges of arson of a structure and looting, while Cooper was booked on four counts of looting and a felony charge of arson of a structure.

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to take place at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, the bank said in a statement. It is unclear when construction will be completed.