‘Green Friday' encourages making memories over Black Friday spending. Here's how San Diegans can partake

Black Friday is known for shopping, spending and sales but a new trend is offering an alternative to all that consumerism.

"Green Friday" is a new movement to counteract the overspending the day after Thanksgiving by prioritizing memorable moments instead of physical gifts for the holidays.

Items purchased by consumers are responsible for 60% of greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Norwegian University of Science; and a Green Alliance LEEDS School report says 80% of Black Friday purchases end up in a landfill, NBC News climate reporter Chase Cain reports.

Some alternatives if you are shopping this Black Friday:

Limit purchasing new items by shopping vintage stores or re-sellers

Avoid buying physical gifts for the holidays by shopping alternatives like unique experiences, massages, donations to charity, or a dinner together

Consider gifting your time and prioritizing connection instead

San Diego County is encouraging residents to partake in "Green Friday" by heading outdoors and connecting with nature and each other instead of shopping this year.

All parking fees will be waived at San Diego County parks.

The county is also hosting several outdoor events over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend -- from mountain biking to stargazing, tree planting and more. Take a look at lineup here.