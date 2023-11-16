Gov. Newsom appoints San Diego Police Lieutenant to State Peace Officer Accountability Board

A long-time San Diego Police Department (SDPD) lieutenant was tapped by Governor Gavin Newsom to serve as an advisor to the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST).

Lt. Charles Lara, who has served with SDPD since 1999, has been a lieutenant with the force since 2011.

Lara will be one of nine board members on the Peace Officer Standards Accountability Advisory Board, created in 2021, according to a release shared by the Governor's office.

Along with the board's duties to review serious misconduct cases involving peace officers, members also conduct public hearings to formulate decertification recommendations to the POST Commission, the commission's website outlines.

The Standards Accountability advisory board is one of three boards whose appointed members provide guidance to the state's law enforcement training commission and its more than 130 employees.

Lara holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law as well as a Bachelor of Arts degree in Legal Studies and Politics from the University of California, Santa Cruz, according to Newsom's office.