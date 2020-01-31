Golden Hill Residents Soured by Plan for 24-Hour Liquor Store

Everywhere you look in Golden Hill, it seems like there are new buildings going up. But a petition aimed at stopping liquor store as part of a bigger mixed-use project is making the rounds and already has more than 300 signatures.

The project is slated for the lot on 30th and C streets where Miller’s Market – which recently closed down -- stood for decades. The owner of the property has plans to build residential units and some commercial space that could include a 24-hour liquor store and that has a lot of people upset.

The proposed liquor store upsets residents like Maureen McNulty who just moved into the neighborhood about six months ago. She claims she was promised a different kind of corner store.

"We were told that we were gonna get a neighborhood market, which his exactly what should be anchoring that development,” McNulty said.

But plans have changed and the developer instead hopes to build a 24-hour convenience store that sells liquor.

McNulty said a liquor store instead of a market would present “more challenges for families in this sort of little ‘food desert’ that we have."

She also fears the hours of business will attract trouble, and hundreds of people that signed the petition against the plan agree with her.

The developer said the location has always sold liquor and has been in his family for decades. He added that he believes the development will make things even safer because there will be security around the clock.

The Greater Golden Hill Planning Committee will meet in February to discuss the project. A city project manager emphasized the project is still under review and more info is needed before anything happens.