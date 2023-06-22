Going to La Jolla getting a lot tougher this week, starting Thursday night

Caltrans maintenance crews will close the northbound Interstate 5 off-ramp to La Jolla Parkway Thursday evening from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to finalize construction of a concrete barrier replacing guardrail on the approach to the bridge.

The ramp will be closed again Saturday from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Sunday to next Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to install smart crash cushions, remove temporary construction barriers, striping work, cleaning, and demobilization, a statement from the agency read.

Motorists looking to access La Jolla Parkway will continue north on I- 5, exit at La Jolla Village Drive, turn left onto La Jolla Scenic Drive then turn right onto La Jolla Parkway.

The maintenance work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents or other maintenance considerations.