El Cajon man arrested after swinging large sword at people, police say

A man accused of swinging a large sword at people in El Cajon was arrested Thursday, officials said.

Just before 8 a.m., police received calls about the man threatening people in the parking of 1018 East Lexington, El Cajon Police Lt. Jeremiah Larson said in a news release.

The man went inside an apartment and returned to the lot, simulating a gun in his waistband and threatening to shoot people. Victims and witnesses did not report seeing a gun.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

When officers arrived, the suspect barricaded himself inside the apartment, leading to a two-hour standoff while officers tried to convince him to come out peacefully.

The El Cajon Police Department's Crisis Negotiations and SWAT teams then responded and negotiated a peaceful surrender.

The man was identified as 36-year-old Patrick Ross of El Cajon. He was arrested and booked into San Diego County Jail for various felony charges.