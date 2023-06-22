El Cajon

El Cajon man arrested after swinging large sword at people, police say

The suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment, leading to a two-hour standoff while officers tried to convince him to come out peacefully

By Danielle Smith

An El Cajon police patrol car
NBC San Diego

A man accused of swinging a large sword at people in El Cajon was arrested Thursday, officials said.

Just before 8 a.m., police received calls about the man threatening people in the parking of 1018 East Lexington, El Cajon Police Lt. Jeremiah Larson said in a news release.

More San Diego news:

San Diego Jun 16

San Diego police arrest armed man barricaded inside Hillcrest donut shop

El Cajon 3 hours ago

Girl finds parents dead in El Cajon home: San Diego Sheriff's Department

The man went inside an apartment and returned to the lot, simulating a gun in his waistband and threatening to shoot people. Victims and witnesses did not report seeing a gun.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

When officers arrived, the suspect barricaded himself inside the apartment, leading to a two-hour standoff while officers tried to convince him to come out peacefully.

The El Cajon Police Department's Crisis Negotiations and SWAT teams then responded and negotiated a peaceful surrender.

The man was identified as 36-year-old Patrick Ross of El Cajon. He was arrested and booked into San Diego County Jail for various felony charges.

This article tagged under:

El Cajon
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us