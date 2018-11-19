Goat Hill Park in Oceanside will host the Wishbone Brawl. NBC 7's Todd Strain has more. (Published Monday, Nov. 19, 2018)

On Friday, two of golfs “GOATS,” greatest of all-time, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will play their highly anticipated money match in Las Vegas.

On Saturday, it’s still all about goat and golf, but this time the focus shifts to Goat Hill Park in Oceanside.

The Wishbone Brawl Two, a best ball match between PGA Tour pros Dean Wilson, Charley Hoffman, Xander Schauffele, and Mike Weir will be played at Goat Hill Park on Saturday.

Last year’s inaugural event was such a success that the pro golfers are back for more. Tickets are $20 for adults and kids are free.

“Proceeds from the Wishbone Brawl are going to go to Charley’s Foundation and North County Junior Golf,” Wilson said. “It just brings the community together and that’s what the Goat is all about.”

In addition to the best ball format, the players will go old school, playing with persimmon woods.

“We have a set for everybody, Charley, Mike, and myself, and we’ll be playing persimmon woods and our irons, so it’s vintage equipment, and we’re just going to have a fun day,” said Wilson.

Wilson will partner with his college roommate and former Masters Champ Mike Weir to take on Hoffman and Schauffele.

Wilson said, “The older guard taking on the younger guard. With Xander playing so well, we’ll have our hands full, but I like my partner we’ll have fun.”

Wilson, Hoffman, and Schauffele are all San Diego residents with strong local ties. Raising money for local charities, giving fans an inside-the-ropes experience and playing this one of a kind event at a unique course like Goat Hill make this a special event.

The Wishbone Brawl Two tournament starts at 11 a.m. with a clinic at 10 a.m.