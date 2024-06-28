Ghost guns seized amid domestic violence investigation in Fallbrook

A 45-year-old convicted felon initially suspected of domestic violence was taken into custody Thursday in connection with multiple weapon violations involving firearms and ammunition in Fallbrook.

William James Wallace of North County was arrested in the 700 block of Steward Canyon Road around 8 a.m. when deputies conducted a follow-up investigation involving domestic violence at his residence, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department Guns seized during a domestic violence call in Fallbrook.

Upon further investigation, deputies seized two handguns, an assault rifle and two ghost guns, privately made firearms that are harder for law enforcement to trace because they lack serial numbers.

Wallace was booked at the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, along with possession of an undetectable firearm.

Anyone with information regarding the gun bust or domestic violence was urged to call 760-451-3100.