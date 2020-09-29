Get To The Polls: MTS, NCTD Offer Free Rides on Election Day

San Diego County transit systems are making it easier for you to get to the polls on Election Day.

Both the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System and North County Transit District are allowing county residents to hitch a ride for free on Nov. 3.

Free rides will be available on all MTS and NCTD fixed-routes services, including buses, the Trolley, SPRINTER, and COASTER. The services will operate Election Day on a normal weekday schedule.

Services not included during the Free Ride Day promotion are Amtrak Rail 2 Rail, MTS Access, and NCTD LIFT paratransit.

Passengers will not need a Compass Card or valid fare for either system, but face coverings will continue to be required on board all MTS and NCTD vehicles and at transit facilities.

Officials say the free rides will be instrumental in helping voters this year, with fewer polling places available than in prior elections due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We want San Diego residents to have every opportunity to participate in our democracy. Free transit rides all day long will help do just that," said County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, who is also the MTS Board

chair.

"Free Ride Day coinciding with Election Day elevates access for all

of our San Diego voters to get to their assigned polling place," said Michael Vu, San Diego County Registrar of Voters. "We encourage voters to do their homework if they plan to vote at their polling place. Double-check the location because it may have changed, wear a face covering and mark your sample ballot in advance to quickly fill in the official ballot at the poll."

For more information, visit sdvote.com.