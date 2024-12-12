Gay Oceanside PD officer sues city, says he was harassed, discriminated against

An Oceanside police officer has filed suit against that North County city, alleging that his fellow officers discriminated against him and harassed him after finding out he was gay, and that he was then retaliated against when after reporting the misconduct.

Sgt. Tyler Peppard also accuses the department and city of Oceanside in the suit, which was filed on Nov. 22, of failing to prevent the behavior.

Much more ominously, Peppard is alleging that fellow officers tampered with his SWAT equipment and/or removed ammunition from his magazines during his period of harassment.

"… Plaintiff experienced discrimination simply because he is an openly gay man," the court papers state. "Indeed, he is the only openly gay person in the entire department."

For its part, the city said it's investigating Peppard's claims.

"The city takes these allegations seriously and has retained a law firm to conduct an independent investigation to review Sgt. Peppard’s allegations," City Attorney John Mullen told NBC 7, in part, regarding the suit. "The investigation is ongoing. The city will have no further comment until all witnesses have been interviewed, all relevant evidence examined and the independent investigation is concluded."

Details from the suit

According to the court papers, Peppard, who is the youngest sergeant at OPD, joined the force as a recruit back on Aug. 31, 2016, and performed exemplary service during his first six months, but then things changed.

"… Sgt. Peppard’s partner at the time decided to 'out' Sgt. Peppard to Oceanside PD," the suit maintains, "making his sexual orientation known in a retaliatory manner. After being outed, Sgt. Peppard noticed an instant shift in the attitudes of some of his colleagues and management."

The following August, Peppard's supervisor, Field Training Officer Matt Byrd, met with him for a performance evaluation.

“Your lifestyle choices do not add up to the values of our police department," Peppard said Byrd told him. "Your dad is probably disappointed and embarrassed. He probably would prefer you turn in your badge and gun."

According to the court papers, Peppard said he asked Byrd what " 'lifestyle choices' meant exactly" and what it had to do with his performance as a law enforcement officer and was told, "Shut the f--- up. This is not your time to talk.”

Your lifestyle choices do not add up to the values of our police department Sgt. Peppard said he was told this by his supervisor

Peppard said his daily evaluations then plummeted and that he was eventually recommended for termination.

However, Peppard maintains, his job was saved with the help of his father, a former officer himself whom Peppard "grew up watching and idolizing" and who "still had some connections." As a result, court papers allege, Peppard was moved to another unit, where he again thrived until he had a change in supervisors, when he "experienced a resurgence in discrimination and harassment at work because of his sexual orientation."

During this round of alleged harassment, Peppard said fellow officers left "rotting food in his equipment bag, or even [tampered] with and/or [removed] ammunition from Sgt. Peppard’s magazines on his SWAT equipment."

Peppard said he was placed on probation in May of this year for what the department called "communications issues," including not responding to texts immediately, an accusation he denies. And, Peppard alleges, when he reported the alleged misconduct, he was retaliated against.

"Plaintiff’s supervisors went as far as saying to his face that they 'didn’t trust' him and that he was a 'liability' to the department," the court docs state. "This sentiment continued during this same conversation plaintiff had with the patrol division captain and chief of police, in which it was mentioned that plaintiff’s complaint about his working conditions made them nervous that he would sue."

In October, Peppard was diagnosed by a psychologist with PTSD during a scheduled vacation, according to the court papers, and he was advised to take an "intense, outpatient program." Peppard then went out on leave last month to attend the program, then filed the suit on Nov. 22.

What damages is Peppard seeking?

While the court papers don't specify the amount of financial damages Peppard is seeking, they do ask for the following:

A. For general and compensatory damages in an amount according to proof at trial

B. For special damages in amount according to proof at trial

C. For loss of wages and wage-related benefits in an amount according to proof at trial

D. For costs of litigation and expert costs

E. For attorney’s fees as authorized by California Gov. Code § 12965 and all other applicable

statutes

F. For interest and prejudgment interest at the legal rate

G. For such other and further relief as the Court deems proper and just under all the

circumstances.

NBC 7 has reached out to Peppard's attorneys for a comment regarding the case but has yet to hear back.

A case management hearing has been scheduled Aug. 22, 2025, in the Vista courthouse.