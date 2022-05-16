Gas Prices are Still Going Up in San Diego County

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Monday for the 13th time in 14 days, increasing nine-tenths of a cent to $5.958, its highest amount since April 1.

The average price has risen 17.9 cents over the past 14 days, including 3.3 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 12.4 cents more than one week ago, 19.3 cents higher than one month ago, $1.806 greater than one year ago and 6 cents less than the record high of $6.018 set March 29.

The national average price rose 1.3 cents to a record $4.483, erasing the previous record set Sunday.

"The high cost of oil, the key ingredient in gasoline, is driving these high pump prices for consumers," said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The rest of the price includes the other components of gasoline, production costs, distribution costs, overhead costs for all involved in production, distribution and sales, taxes and carbon offset fees in California paid by the refineries.