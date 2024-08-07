Fugitive convicted in San Diego last year escapes from Department of Corrections

A 37-year-old man who was convicted in San Diego County on multiple charges last year walked away from Owens Valley Conservation Camp in Inyo County, California, on Tuesday, authorities said.

Ashiel Bahar, 37, who was incarcerated at the minimum-security camp, was discovered missing at 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Staff members launched a search of the camp buildings and grounds, authorities said. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation's Office of Correctional Safety, CAL FIRE and local law enforcement agencies have been notified and are assisting in the search.

Bahar is 6 feet tall, weighs 247 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing either gray sweatpants and a gray T-shirt, or orange pants and an orange long-sleeve shirt when he went missing.

The fugitive was convicted in San Diego County on Nov. 1, 2023, and sentenced to four years for first-degree burglary, using ID of another to obtain personal identifying information, grand theft firearm, grand theft exceeding $950 and evading or attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly. He is also a second striker, according to CDCR officials.

Anyone who sees Bahar was asked to call the police at 911.