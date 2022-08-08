Friars Frustration Grows as Offense Struggles Again

24 straight innings.

That's the current San Diego Padres scoreless streak. Even with Juan Soto and Josh Bell and Brandon Drury inserted into the lineup, the Friars have not scored in a run in two and a half games. How? I don't know, but it's not very fun to watch, especially when they get the kind of pitching performance they got on Monday night.

The Padres lost to the Giants 1-0 to open a 3-game set at Petco Park. Blake Snell started and struck out eight in 5.2 innings. The only run he allowed was on a sacrifice fly in the 4th inning. Nick Martinez followed with 2.1 perfect innings, striking out five of the seven hitters he faced. Josh Hader worked a scoreless 9th.

The arms were MORE than good enough to win. The bats need to get their collective act together.

San Diego had just five hits, four of them singles. Their only real scoring threat came in the 7th inning and it looked like they scored a run. After a Brandon Drury single, Ha-Seong Kim ripped a double down the left field line. 3rd base coach Matt Williams waved Drury home, which was the right decision because it was going to take a near-perfect relay to even make it close.

Brandon Crawford was just that, throwing a dart to the plate but home plate umpire Sean Barber said Joey Bart's tag was late, calling Drury safe and tying the game 1-1. However, the Giants challenged and the folks in the New York replay booth took a gander. Several replays showed the play was close but not one of them showed clear and obvious evidence to overturn the call.

That's not how the officials saw it. The call was overturned, Drury was out, and the Padres didn't threaten again. On Tuesday night Joe Musgrove gets the start against Alex Cobb. If the local kid throws another no-hitter, he might have a chance to get a no-decision.

