Free public transport rides available this New Year's Eve across San Diego County

Celebrating New Year's Eve out on the town in San Diego this year? Local transit agencies are offering free rides, plus extra late-night service to riders.

On New Year's Eve, the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) and North County Transit District (NCTD) will give out free rides after 6 p.m. for all MTS buses, the Trolley, COASTER, SPRINTER and BREEZE fixed-route services. If boarding after 6 p.m., no fare is needed, just hop on!

Service will be extended later for the Trolley and NCTD COASTER from downtown San Diego, where much of the New Year's Eve revelry is expected to happen.

Traveling to or from North County? The NCTD will also be extending its SPRINTER service between Escondido and Oceanside.

The UC San Diego Blue Line, Orange Line, Copper Line and Green Line Trolleys are providing service past midnight, bringing riders from UTC, San Ysidro, El Cajon and Santee. Find a detailed list of NYE trolley services here.

Planning your trip but need to drive a bit to the station? MTS has a number of Park and Ride Lots, many of them free. Click here for a list of Park and Ride locations.

The extended service won't last all night though. If you plan to travel north on the COASTER from the Santa Fe Depot, the last train departs at 1:20 a.m. while the last SPRINTER departs from the Escondido Transit Center at 1:33 a.m. The last SPRINTER from the Oceanside Transit Center departs at about 2:33 a.m.

For a detailed NCTD holiday schedule, click here.