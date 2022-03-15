Free Padres Tickets Given to Donors at Blood Drive: American Red Cross

Good Samaritans who decide to donate blood on Tuesday will be rewarded with tickets to a Padres game for their good deed.

The San Diego-based team is hosting the Padres Spring Blood Drive in partnership with the American Red Cross. Until 6 p.m., do-gooders can donate their blood at the Budweiser Loft at Petco Park and receive a pair of early-season Padres tickets.

The generous thank-you comes after blood banks experienced low supplies throughout the pandemic.

“The Red Cross blood supply remains incredibly vulnerable – especially as doctors begin to resume elective surgeries previously delayed by the Omicron variant,” American Red Cross said in a press release. “It’s critical that individuals schedule a blood or platelet donation immediately to help ensure patients get the care they need as soon as possible.”

To add more incentive, donors who give blood in the month of March will be given a $10 e-gift card from Fanatics and be entered to win a trip to the MLB All-Star Game.

Interested in donating? The American Red Cross asks participants to schedule an appointment online, via their app or by calling 1(800)733-2767.

Tuesday’s blood drive will be held through 6 p.m. and free parking will be available at the Premier Parking Lot.