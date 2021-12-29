Four Victims of Fiery Learjet Crash Near El Cajon Are ID'd

The names of the two crew members and two nurses on board the aircraft that came down in unincorporated El Cajon on Monday night are now known.

Wednesday afternoon, the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office said that Douglas James Grande, 45, and Julian Jorge Bugaj, 55, were killed when the Learjet 35 they were aboard crashed in the 1200 block of Pepper Drive at 7:14 on Monday.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

NBC 7's Brooke Martell shares what we know so far about the people killed when a Learjet crashed in a neighborhood near El Cajon.

Also killed in the crash of the Aeromedevac air ambulance were flight nurses Laurie Gentz and Tina Ward, who have been identified by grieving friends and colleagues.

Mariana Aliano, the vice president and treasurer of International Association of EMTs and Paramedics, Local 162, worked closely with both of the nurses and said they were highly-experienced.

“Not just regular nurses, they both had really high standards, they both took it very seriously,” Aliano told NBC 7.

NBC 7's Brooke Martell has what we know so far about the four people killed when a Learjet went down near El Cajon.

Gentz, who served as union president for several years, leaves behind her husband, a retired pilot and her three dogs.

Ward is survived by three grown daughters and her husband of many years, a retired Oceanside deputy fire chief.

"It is with heavy hearts that the Oceanside Fire Department and their fire family would like to extend our deepest condolences to our recently retired Chief Ward, his family, and all family and friends of the Aeromedevac flight crew N88OZ," the department said, sharing a photo of Ward with her husband.

“Always a working mom but did everything for those three girls," Aliano said. "They were involved in sports, full-time mom, full-time nurse. They were both just full-time kind, good people.”

The medical examiner is not expected to officially identify the remaining two victims for some time, an official told NBC 7.

There were no survivors of Monday's crash. Miraculously, nobody was injured on the ground in the residential neighborhood where the incident occurred.