Investigation Underway After Plane Crashes in Neighborhood Near El Cajon; Power Outages

Authorities are investigating a plane crash in the unincorporated Bostonia neighborhood near El Cajon.

It was reported at around 7:15 p.m. near Pepper Drive and North Mollison, said San Diego Sheriff's Department, Lt. Krugh.



The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

NBC 7 spoke to some residents in the area who said heard the plane crash near their house.

"We were outside and basically, we heard the plane getting closer. Normally they get loud because we live right by the airport, but it got really, really loud and all of the sudden, we think it could’ve hit our power lines above our house, but we just saw bright blue and orange flashing lights and we heard the electricity running," said Lauren Watling, a nearby resident. "And then after that, we heard the plane actually crash. We ran out immediately and there was a ton of smoke everywhere. All we saw was fire and smoke."

Matt Celustka told NBC 7 he heard a plane fly particularly close and was just waiting to hear an impact.

"I heard the pops and I just knew at that point. And I was worried if it hit any houses," said Celustka. "I went outside with a couple of neighbors just to see, and all I could see were flames in front of houses, up at the top of the street."

Currently, there are more than 2,000 residents in the area without power. It's expected to be restored Tuesday around 6 a.m., according to SDG&E.

In October, a pilot crashed into a residential street in Santee, killing himself and a UPS driver.

After that crash, NBC 7 Investigates scoured through more than 120 NTSB investigation reports and dug up at least 35 plane or helicopter crashes into San Diego County neighborhoods since 2010.

In those crashes, 30 people died and 20 others were seriously injured.

The airport connected to the lion’s share of those crashes is Gillespie Field in El Cajon – there have been at least 16 crashes in surrounding neighborhoods. After that comes Montgomery-Gibbs in Kearny Mesa with at least nine.

It makes sense, Gillespie is one of the busiest small aircraft airports in our area with between 600 and 800 flights per day.

