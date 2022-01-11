Four People Hospitalized After Overdoing Near Mission Bay: SD Fire-Rescue

Emergency personnel were called out to Santa Clara Place in Mission Beach Tuesday morning after multiple people were believed to have overdosed, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD).

Authorities responded to a mass casualty call just after 11:45 a.m. to a location near the Mission Bay Aquatic Center, SDFD said. As of 1 p.m., four people were taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital in connection to the call.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Shortly after 1 p.m., SDFD said that there was a fifth patient as well, but that person was able to leave the scene under their own power.

It 's unclear what drug the people overdosed on. Authorities have not yet updated the status of the patients.