Four People Hospitalized After Overdoing Near Mission Bay: SD Fire-Rescue

The patients were found near the Mission Bay Aquatic Center, officials said

By NBC 7 Staff

Emergency personnel were called out to Santa Clara Place in Mission Beach Tuesday morning after multiple people were believed to have overdosed, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD).

Authorities responded to a mass casualty call just after 11:45 a.m. to a location near the Mission Bay Aquatic Center, SDFD said. As of 1 p.m., four people were taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital in connection to the call.


Shortly after 1 p.m., SDFD said that there was a fifth patient as well, but that person was able to leave the scene under their own power.

It 's unclear what drug the people overdosed on. Authorities have not yet updated the status of the patients.

