San Diego

‘General Hospital' actor Tyler Christopher dies at 50 in San Diego, co-star says

Christopher died from a "cardiac event in his San Diego apartment," according to "General Hospital" actor Maurice Benard

By City News Service

Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

Veteran soap opera actor Tyler Christopher, known for his work on "General Hospital" and "Days of Our Lives," has died in San Diego at age 50, one of his former co-stars announced Tuesday.

According to "General Hospital" actor Maurice Benard, Christopher died from a "cardiac event in his San Diego apartment."

"Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting," Benard posted on Instagram. "Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him. Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol. We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Christopher appeared in more than 1,100 episodes of "General Hospital" between 1996 and 2016 in the roles of Nikolas Cassadine and Connor Bishop. He also appeared in 160 episodes of "Days of Our Lives" from 2001- 2019.

An Illinois native, Christopher was married to actress Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004. He had two children with his second wife, reporter Brienne Pedigo. The couple split in 2019.

Frank Valentini, executive producer of "General Hospital," wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that he was "heartbroken" over Christopher's death.

Local

Crime and Courts 2 hours ago

One in custody after FBI Cyber Task Force raid in San Diego's Bay Ho neighborhood

MTS Trolley 3 hours ago

Woman suspected of La Jolla Trolley slashing in custody: San Diego police

"He was kind, an incredible actor and a dear friend who was beloved by our #GH family and fans of Nikolas Cassadine," Valentini wrote. "On behalf of everyone at @GeneralHospital, our heartfelt sympathies go out to his loved ones during this difficult time."

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

San DiegoCelebrity NewsDays of Our Lives
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us