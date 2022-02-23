San Diego Padres

Man Accused of Spinning Donuts on Field at Petco Park Appears in Court

A man working in a building near the ballpark in Downtown San Diego captured video of the driver spinning his wheels

By Rafael Avitabile

Joseph Nicholas (left) accused of joyriding a Ford Bronco on the field of Petco Park in February 2022.
NBC 7/Ryan Carlson

A man accused of spinning donuts on the field at Petco Park pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a vandalism charge.

Nicholas Joseph, 22, was arrested last Friday morning by SDPD officers in the outfield of Petco Park. They say he drove onto the field through a tunnel and left swirling tire marks across the dirt -- grounds crews were in the process of laying new sod.

The field was damaged, according to SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki, but no cost estimate was given. The Padres did not comment on the incident.

A judge agreed to release Joseph on his own recognizance under the condition he checks into a behavioral health center and stays away from Petco Park. He is due in court again in April.

Ryan Carlson told NBC 7 he was at work when he spotted the Bronco driving on the playing field. He said he didn't think anything of it at first, and then he saw the driver start spinning their tires. That's when Carlson pulled out his phone to record.


