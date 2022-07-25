Flood Watch Issued for San Diego County Mountains, Thunderstorms Possible

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the mountains of San Diego County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County Monday until 7 p.m.

Residents of Crestline, Big Bear Lake, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Big Bear City, Julian, Pine Valley, Wrightwood, Lake Arrowhead and Running Springs should be especially aware of flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

Flash flooding occurs when excessive water runoff floods rivers, creeks, streams and other areas that sit low and are prone to being flooded. Burn scars are especially prone to flooding.

Those living in flood-prone areas should monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action, should flooding develop, advised the National Weather Service.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Thunderstorms with the potential to cause flash floods are likely in San Diego County's mountains this week, but areas west of the mountains will be spared.

A plume of monsoonal moisture may bring afternoon and early evening showers to the mountains and deserts with the greatest potential for storms on Monday, Friday and this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

"It's mostly going to be after 12 p.m. today where we could start to see some storms flaring up over the mountains and deserts mainly. Other parts of the county may be dealing with more clouds at this time," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

Here's the outlook for today's monsoonal convection! Best chances will be in the mountains and deserts.



This will be more of a non-soon (see what we did there?) for most areas west of the mountains, with most storms expected to be very slow-moving upon developing.#cawx pic.twitter.com/QeKlPgyOQ6 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 25, 2022

While showers will be brief, they could create heavy downpours. Some isolated areas could see up to two inches of rain, the NWS said.

The chance for storms will dwindle Tuesday and Wednesday. But by Thursday and through the weekend, the chance for a few scattered showers will return.

The same monsoonal moisture will create mugginess and some cloudy conditions for the rest of San Diego County but temperatures will remain warm. Expect a similar weather pattern throughout the week.