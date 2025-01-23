Five years later, pool re-opens at YMCA near border

After a 5-year closure, the Border View YMCA has reopened its swimming pool.

For a decade, it was the only accessible pool in the Otay Mesa area, and now the vital resource has returned.

“We are thrilled and couldn’t be happier,” said Anita Scott, senior branch development director at YMCA San Diego.

It may be quiet now, but leaders at the YMCA are looking forward to a pool full of kids.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The Border View YMCA pool closed in 2020 due to the pandemic and for financial reasons, had to stay shut down until now.

The pumps have been replaced, the pool has been replastered, and the deck is brand new. They’ve even added some coyote statues to scare off the birds.

Most importantly though, the YMCA says they’re proud to reopen in an area where there aren’t many accessible pools. It will serve 43,000 residents, including over 4,200 elementary school students.

Over 79% of families in lower-income brackets report little to no swimming experience, leaving children at risk of drowning.

That’s why the reopened pool is ready to offer free swim lessons to nearby Montgomery Middle School and other young children, with funds from the county and the Prevent Drowning Foundation of San Diego.

“We are in a very water-based community being so close to the ocean, not only is it a life-saving skill for kids to learn how to swim, but it’s potentially tied to jobs and their future. To me, it can be lifesaving to have access to safe water,” Scott said.

For the first few months, swimming is free and open to the public from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.