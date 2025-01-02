Here are the first Generation Beta babies born at San Diego hospitals in 2025

Several San Diegans got a special surprise on New Year's Day.

Hospitals across San Diego shared photos of the first babies born in 2025 with NBC 7.

These bundles of joy are part of a new generation — Beta. It includes those born in 2025 to around 2039, many of whom will live into the 22nd century. Some experts tell NBC News that Gen Betas will likely be more immersed in artificial intelligence and technology than those of Gen Alpha, Gen Z and other previous generations.

Meet San Diego's Jan. 1 babies below:

Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns

Pop the sparkling cider!

This adorable baby is Dawson, the new son of Trinity and Zac Wallace of Alpine! He was born just 20 seconds after midnight on Wednesday at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns.

Dawson weighed six pounds, 13 ounces and is the little brother to his 2-and-a-half-year-old sister.

Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego Health

UC San Diego Health rang in 2025 with a baby boy named Luca Thweni. He was born at 12:29 a.m. Wednesday at Jacobs Medical Center.

His parents say they are filled with so much love for their New Year's baby and are grateful for the care they got at UC San Diego Health.

Kaiser Permanente San Diego Medical Center

A San Diego woman gave birth to a baby boy at Kaiser Permanente San Diego Medical Center at 12:51 a.m. on Wednesday.

His parents — Michelle and Mushulam Provost — say they are excited to begin 2025 as brand-new parents.

Their baby weighed eight pounds, 12 ounces, and is 20.5 inches long, according to the hospital.