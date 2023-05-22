Commission on Police Practices

First Members of San Diego's Commission on Police Practices Elected

San Diego City Council members have selected the 25 people who will oversee San Diego Police Practices

By Jeanette Quezada

NBC Universal, Inc.

After two and a half years, the city of San Diego has a new Commission on Police Practices.

The commission, selected by the city council, will review complaints against the San Diego Police Department, shootings involving officers and in-custody deaths, and will make recommendations to the Chief of Police.

The commission's 25 members represent not only the city council districts, but also low to moderate-income people and youth. The group, which replaces the Community Review Board, was formed after 75% of San Diegans voted to pass Measure B in 2020. The commission

“I thank you for this day finally coming. It’s been many years and I’m happy we’re here,” Andrea St. Julian, with San Diegans for Justice said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The San Diego Police Officers Association said in part it, “firmly believes that police officers, like all citizens, are entitled to due process within our legal system.” It said it stands with most of the commissioners selected, but it said a few of t hem seem to approach their roles as, “more anti-police activists than as neutral arbiters.” Adding that, “Such bias can undermine the overall effectiveness of the commission’s work and skew its outcomes.”

The members of the commission have not been named.

"Out of the 3,000 people that work for the police department, the great vast majority do their job and do them well and we would be in trouble without them. On the other hand, we also want to remember that not everybody, acts properly and those times when people get out of order, those people need to get out of order those people need to be appropriately responded to,” Clovis Honoree, who was elected for the Commission at-large said.

Local

Politically Speaking 4 hours ago

On Politically Speaking This Week: Timeline of Nathan Fletcher's Scandal, What's Next for District 4 and More

Carlsbad 4 hours ago

Carlsbad High VP Protests School's Proposed Gender Identity Curriculum in Presentation to Church Members

The city said it's unclear when the newly-formed commission will begin reviewing cases. The next steps will involve background checks, training, and voting on policies and procedures.

This article tagged under:

Commission on Police PracticesPoliceOversight committee
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us