First Cannabis Business Since Measure Q Passed Opens in Chula Vista

Grasshopper Delivery -- the first commercial cannabis business since voters in Chula Vista approved Measure Q in 2018 -- opened on Friday.

Measure Q authorizes commercial cannabis retail, delivery, testing, cultivation and manufacturing in the city.

A total of 12 cannabis retail operations are allowed in Chula Vista. Each council district may have a maximum of three retail locations to include two storefront locations or a combination of storefront and delivery operations, not to exceed three per council district.

"We welcome Grasshopper Delivery to the city of Chula Vista," said Mayor Mary Casillas Salas. "Since voters approved commercial cannabis operations in 2018, we have been working to establish a quality program that attracts businesses like Grasshopper that are committed to running top-notch operations in our community."

Grasshopper Delivery is Chula Vista-owned and -operated. It uses low-emission vehicles for delivery.

The delivery service will be contactless and employees will follow enhanced delivery guidelines, a company statement said, including increased cleaning and sanitizing measures of vehicles and gear, the use of personal protective equipment, social distancing and daily health screenings.

"We recognize the need for access to licensed legal cannabis in the City of Chula Vista and look forward to serving South County communities," said Grasshopper founding president Andres Camberos. "Grasshopper Delivery is proud to be the first commercial cannabis operation to open in Chula Vista. We have hired local staff and are dedicated to providing funding to support cultural arts and other programs."

Grasshopper is constructing a brick-and-mortar retail dispensary, which is planned to open in Chula Vista by spring 2021.