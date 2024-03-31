The City of San Diego took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday to announce a road closure on First Avenue in Bankers Hill, near Nutmeg and Maple Street. The closure remains in place as of Sunday, and what was a sinkhole just the day before has been replaced by construction equipment and plating to cover the hole.

A portion of 1st Ave is closed from Nutmeg to Maple St. in Little Italy due to a section of the road that collapsed. pic.twitter.com/6GNmas5Q5K — City of San Diego (@CityofSanDiego) March 30, 2024

"It's been a hole, then it's been a sinkhole" said William Zenahlik, who lives down the street from the construction in Bankers Hill.

Zenahlik said he's fed up with all the rain, and the problems it's caused these past few months.

"It's not been good. It's caused construction problems, it's caused pedestrian problems, it's caused a lot of things that you know, if you live in this neighborhood, it's not great," said Zenahlik.

NBC 7 reached out to the City of San Diego for an update on the road closure, and how long the repairs will likely take. We are still waiting to hear back.

Until then, some neighbors told NBC 7 that they hope more attention will be given to infrastructure.

"I want them to fix kind of more like the foundation of things, you know, including what could have caused this," said Meredith Corbin. Corbin came across the construction while she was out walking her dogs in the neighborhood.

"It looked like it was pretty bad, and I'm glad they took action on it," said Corbin.

Further north in Mission Valley, the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the San Diego River through the weekend, set to expire at 2 a.m. Sunday. The City of San Diego said the city's Storm Patrol is also on alert.

Ahead of this weekend's storm, the city warned residents to prepare for anything, including road closures in flood-prone areas along the San Diego River. Avenida Del Rio, the road leading into the Fashion Valley Mall, was closed in both directions because of flooding.