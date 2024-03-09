Firefighting goats clear brush in Chula Vista

You could call them four-legged firefighters.

More than 200 goats were climbing around the hills of Chula Vista on Friday, eating grass and brush.

San Diego Gas & Electric brought these "wildfire mitigation partners" to a new grazing area near electrical infrastructure to lower wildfire risk.

The utility company also uses the goats in San Diego's Mission Valley neighborhood, Escondido and Oceanside.

These goats may not be getting paid for their efforts, but their job comes with endless free meals.